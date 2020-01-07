Cooper Financial Group Purchases 134,542 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,542 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 396,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.