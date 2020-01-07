Cooper Financial Group Purchases 19,984 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353,358 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 695,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 219.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 396,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 150.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 347,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,878. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

