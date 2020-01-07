Cooper Financial Group Purchases 53,631 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 8.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.32. 3,601,614 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4405 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

