Cooper Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Boeing by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.26.

Shares of BA traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,901,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,455. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.81. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

