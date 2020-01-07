Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,918. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $255.52 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

