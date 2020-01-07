Cooper Financial Group Sells 8,783 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,785. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.