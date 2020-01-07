Cooper Financial Group Sells 913 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,170,000 after acquiring an additional 778,898 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.82. 1,336,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $178.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

