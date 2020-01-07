Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 256.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

SIZE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

