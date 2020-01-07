Cormark Weighs in on Transcontinental’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Transcontinental from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$790.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$778.50 million.

In related news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total transaction of C$153,945.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$283,104.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

