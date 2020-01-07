Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Coro Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year.

COP stock opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Coro Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

