Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $788.21 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00052723 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $788.21 million and approximately $126.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079860 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,842.10 or 1.00025909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00058262 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001983 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

