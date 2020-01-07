Couchain (COU) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Couchain has a total market cap of $5,497.00 and $6,865.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

