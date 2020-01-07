Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVTI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. 37,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

