Covesting (COV) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Covesting has a market cap of $1.41 million and $1,078.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

