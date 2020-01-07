Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

CRD.B opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $526.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

