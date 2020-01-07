Cred Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Cred has a market cap of $12.77 million and $663,971.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, UEX, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bibox, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

