Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

NYSE BAP traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.27. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $199.83 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 81,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,442,000 after acquiring an additional 458,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

