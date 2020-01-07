CREDIT Achieves Market Cap of $109,108.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a market cap of $109,108.00 and $8,135.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00061030 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.