Credit Suisse Group Boosts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 515

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IWG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 463 ($6.09).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 443.40 ($5.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.43. IWG has a one year low of GBX 203 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 438.70 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

