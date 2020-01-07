Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Increased to GBX 435 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.45 ($5.14).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 441 ($5.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 378.74. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

