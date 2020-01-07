CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $93,616.00 and $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,229,101 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

