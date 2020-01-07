Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,861.36 ($63.95).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,115 ($67.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,957.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,857.48. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total transaction of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

