CrowdWiz Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $27,552.00 and $301.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006845 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000414 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

