Cryptaur 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,854.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1,854.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

