Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Achieves $480.40 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $480.40 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, OceanEx, Bibox and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,850,228,311 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, OKEx, OceanEx, Bithumb Global, BiteBTC, DigiFinex, BigONE, IDEX, Bithumb, Bibox, CoinTiger, DDEX, Dcoin, Bittrex, ABCC, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Upbit, CPDAX, KuCoin, GOPAX, Huobi Global and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.