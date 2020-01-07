Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $736,624.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003870 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $736,624.00 and $306.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00300072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,458,525 coins and its circulating supply is 2,292,670 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

