Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $53,990.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.05803999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026030 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

