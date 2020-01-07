Cryptonex Market Cap Reaches $121.21 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00026071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $121.21 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

