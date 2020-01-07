Dai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.