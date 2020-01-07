Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 798.50 ($10.50).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock opened at GBX 824 ($10.84) on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12-month low of GBX 570.50 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 832.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 813.06.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9998653 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

