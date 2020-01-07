Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 838.13 ($11.03).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 823 ($10.83) on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 570.50 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.06.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9998653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.