Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.94.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.63. Danaher has a 1 year low of $101.46 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

