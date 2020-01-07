David J. Corrsin Sells 50,000 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 688,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 350,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $838.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

