DECENT (DCT) Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,211.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006842 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BCEX, LBank, Upbit, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.