Dennis Bourgeault Sells 3,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.62, for a total value of C$82,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,958,009.42.

Dennis Bourgeault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total value of C$120,400.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$122,750.00.

Shares of TSE:AUP traded up C$1.45 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.30. 77,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,493. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

AUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.