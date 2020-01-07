Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price target (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut Derwent London to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,442.23 ($45.28).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,994 ($52.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,813.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,374.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,847 ($37.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total value of £349,400 ($459,615.89).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

