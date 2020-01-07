Deutsche Bank Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $150.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

NYSE MOH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. 6,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,902. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.48.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

