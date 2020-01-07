Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0007

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $40,071.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

