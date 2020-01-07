DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DFS Furniture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.25 ($3.57).

Shares of DFS traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 285.50 ($3.76). The stock had a trading volume of 99,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The firm has a market cap of $606.30 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 237.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.17. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 178.60 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 293 ($3.85).

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

