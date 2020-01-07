Dinero (DIN) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,473.00 and $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

