Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

LON DLG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 315.30 ($4.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

