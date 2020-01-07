DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Hits $41,467.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $41,467.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00450482 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001208 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

