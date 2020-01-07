Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 268.13 ($3.53).

Shares of DOM stock traded down GBX 8.48 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 314.12 ($4.13). 326,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.37. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £27,900 ($36,700.87). In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,810 shares of company stock worth $6,167,580.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

