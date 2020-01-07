Donald P. Lehr Sells 7,155 Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $41,713.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XON stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 1,447,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Intrexon Corp has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

