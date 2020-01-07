Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,181.00 and approximately $2,905.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,254,400 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

