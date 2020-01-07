Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Tidex. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $191,332.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

