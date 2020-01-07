Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $7,252,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $6,760,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $5,357,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.