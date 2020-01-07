Dynamic (DYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,528.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market cap of $624,868.00 and $11,528.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,828.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.01799396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.03013904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00581899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00716537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00061382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,868,191 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.