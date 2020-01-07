E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.40 ($10.93) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.12.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

