E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.87 ($11.48).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.41 ($10.94) on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

